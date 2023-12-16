VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK) PT Raised to $10.00 at Raymond James

VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Raymond James from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential downside of 2.06% from the stock’s previous close.

VersaBank Trading Up 5.7 %

VBNK stock opened at $10.21 on Thursday. VersaBank has a 12-month low of $6.36 and a 12-month high of $10.46. The stock has a market cap of $265.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.79 and its 200 day moving average is $7.87.

VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. VersaBank had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 17.72%. The company had revenue of $50.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that VersaBank will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of VersaBank by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 105,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in VersaBank by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its holdings in VersaBank by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 203,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in VersaBank by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 16,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in VersaBank by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 17,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,398 shares during the last quarter. 21.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VersaBank provides various banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It offers deposit products, such as guaranteed investment certificates, registered retirement savings plans, daily interest savings accounts, and tax-free savings accounts, as well as deposit insurance products.

