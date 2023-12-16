VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK) PT Raised to $10.00 at Raymond James

VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Raymond James from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential downside of 2.06% from the stock’s previous close.
VersaBank Trading Up 5.7 %
VBNK stock opened at $10.21 on Thursday. VersaBank has a 12-month low of $6.36 and a 12-month high of $10.46. The stock has a market cap of $265.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.79 and its 200 day moving average is $7.87.
VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. VersaBank had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 17.72%. The company had revenue of $50.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that VersaBank will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
VersaBank Company Profile
VersaBank provides various banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It offers deposit products, such as guaranteed investment certificates, registered retirement savings plans, daily interest savings accounts, and tax-free savings accounts, as well as deposit insurance products.
