Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $380.00 price target on the pharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 7.47% from the stock’s previous close.

VRTX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $456.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $390.00 to $397.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $359.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $347.00 to $379.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.52.

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $410.68 on Thursday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $282.21 and a 1 year high of $411.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $364.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $353.26.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.55. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 35.94%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.62 EPS. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 242 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $87,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,491,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $87,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,491,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $91,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,462,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,911 shares of company stock worth $17,624,025. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 119.8% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,198 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,742 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,908,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 27,669 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,622,000 after buying an additional 3,007 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 237.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 60,156 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,919,000 after buying an additional 42,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the third quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

