Vestor Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 1,162 Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHHBY. Thomas White International Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Roche by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 38,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roche by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 34,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 17,188 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Roche by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 40,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 7,150 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roche during the 4th quarter worth $341,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Roche during the 1st quarter worth $103,000.

Roche Price Performance

OTCMKTS RHHBY opened at $34.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Roche Holding AG has a 1-year low of $31.77 and a 1-year high of $40.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RHHBY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Roche from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Bank of America downgraded Roche from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Roche from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roche currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Roche Profile

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, the United States, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products in the therapeutic areas of oncology, neuroscience, infectious diseases, immunology, hemophilia, ophthalmology, dermatology, respiratory, anemia, inflammatory and autoimmune, and transplantation.

