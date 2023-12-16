Vestor Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Vestor Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 332 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Churchill Downs in the second quarter worth $27,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Churchill Downs by 100.0% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Churchill Downs in the second quarter worth $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Churchill Downs by 100.0% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Churchill Downs by 96.9% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHDN. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Churchill Downs from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $146.00 target price on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com lowered Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Churchill Downs in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Churchill Downs from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Churchill Downs has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.43.

Churchill Downs Price Performance

Shares of CHDN stock opened at $128.95 on Friday. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.89 and a 1-year high of $150.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.62 and its 200 day moving average is $123.14. The company has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 49.33% and a net margin of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $572.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Churchill Downs Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.382 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 0.35%. This is an increase from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.36. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.07%.

Churchill Downs Profile

(Free Report)

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming segments. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming.

See Also

