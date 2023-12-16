Vestor Capital LLC Invests $42,000 in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 20,446 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 6,887 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

BABA opened at $74.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.30. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $70.08 and a 1 year high of $121.30. The company has a market capitalization of $189.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Alibaba Group Dividend Announcement

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $15.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.28 by $0.35. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 14.49%. The firm had revenue of $224.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on BABA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $151.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (down from $110.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.20.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

