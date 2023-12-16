Vestor Capital LLC Invests $42,000 in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOTFree Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ITOT. Rock Creek Group LP grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 77.1% during the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,597,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,262,000 after acquiring an additional 695,295 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 200.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 492,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,732,000 after buying an additional 328,186 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 744,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,868,000 after buying an additional 263,097 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $21,285,000. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 412,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,377,000 after buying an additional 179,594 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ITOT opened at $104.31 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $83.07 and a 52 week high of $104.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.26.

About iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

