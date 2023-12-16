Vestor Capital LLC Invests $45,000 in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 747 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SEIC. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in SEI Investments in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in SEI Investments in the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SEI Investments in the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC lifted its position in SEI Investments by 25.6% in the second quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. 69.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEI Investments Stock Down 1.5 %

SEIC opened at $62.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.42. SEI Investments has a fifty-two week low of $52.19 and a fifty-two week high of $64.69.

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.87. The business had revenue of $476.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.52 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 23.99%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 29,343 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.78, for a total value of $1,754,124.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 8,029,315 shares in the company, valued at $479,992,450.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 8,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $517,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,399 shares in the company, valued at $3,213,142. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 29,343 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.78, for a total value of $1,754,124.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 8,029,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,992,450.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,967 shares of company stock worth $4,085,826 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

SEIC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on SEI Investments from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Oppenheimer cut their target price on SEI Investments from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on SEI Investments from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.75.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

