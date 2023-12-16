Vestor Capital LLC Sells 485 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Vestor Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,546 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of INTC. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Intel by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,557,033 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $6,071,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237,616 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Intel by 98,521.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 178,121,843 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,956,394,000 after purchasing an additional 177,941,231 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,895,947 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,831,569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166,976 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Intel by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 74,806,869 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,501,537,000 after purchasing an additional 20,836,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Intel by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 71,950,264 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,405,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,139 shares in the last quarter. 60.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Intel from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. HSBC raised Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Intel from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.84.

Intel Price Performance

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $46.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.28. The stock has a market cap of $194.61 billion, a PE ratio of -115.40, a P/E/G ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.95. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.73 and a 52 week high of $47.27.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.57 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently -125.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 6,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

