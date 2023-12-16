Vestor Capital LLC Takes Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 130 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 94.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FactSet Research Systems news, insider John Costigan sold 1,162 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.97, for a total transaction of $524,027.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 445 shares in the company, valued at $200,681.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.34, for a total value of $1,294,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,436 shares in the company, valued at $619,404.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Costigan sold 1,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.97, for a total value of $524,027.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,681.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,338 shares of company stock worth $7,202,127 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $380.00 to $367.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $332.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $480.00 price objective (up from $471.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Bank of America increased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $435.90.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $456.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $447.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $430.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.95, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.81. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $377.89 and a one year high of $466.03.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 21st. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.51 by ($0.58). FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 22.45%. The company had revenue of $535.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 16.02 EPS for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.56%.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

