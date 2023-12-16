VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) – Wedbush issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for VICI Properties in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 13th. Wedbush analyst R. Anderson anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for VICI Properties’ current full-year earnings is $2.19 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for VICI Properties’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on VICI. Mizuho dropped their target price on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.08.

VICI Properties Trading Down 1.8 %

VICI Properties stock opened at $31.34 on Friday. VICI Properties has a one year low of $26.63 and a one year high of $35.07. The stock has a market cap of $32.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VICI Properties

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VICI. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in VICI Properties by 19.5% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 20,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 3,415 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in VICI Properties during the first quarter worth $357,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in VICI Properties during the first quarter worth $358,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in VICI Properties by 0.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 144,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,334,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in VICI Properties by 11.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 3,938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.46%.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

