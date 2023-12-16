Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Acquires New Position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,673,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.09% of Grand Canyon Education at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Grand Canyon Education by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,374,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,650,000 after purchasing an additional 43,876 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Grand Canyon Education by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,975,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,729,000 after purchasing an additional 23,522 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in Grand Canyon Education by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,909,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,094,000 after purchasing an additional 38,452 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Grand Canyon Education by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,147,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,747,000 after purchasing an additional 74,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Grand Canyon Education by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,090,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,881,000 after purchasing an additional 41,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jack A. Henry sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.92, for a total transaction of $199,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,038,733.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOPE opened at $137.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.95 and a 200-day moving average of $116.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.69. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.65 and a twelve month high of $143.34.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The company had revenue of $221.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.50 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on LOPE shares. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

