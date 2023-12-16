Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Acquires New Position in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,644,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.10% of SITE Centers at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in SITE Centers by 206.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,937 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SITE Centers during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in SITE Centers by 83.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 3,345 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in SITE Centers by 826.3% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 6,933 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SITE Centers during the second quarter worth about $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on SITC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SITE Centers in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of SITE Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st.

SITE Centers Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of SITC opened at $14.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 1.58. SITE Centers Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.88 and a 1 year high of $14.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.04.

SITE Centers Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This is a boost from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.83%.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

