Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Acquires New Shares in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 155,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,687,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in PG&E by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,897,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,622,549,000 after acquiring an additional 31,395,396 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PG&E by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,314,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,171,873,000 after purchasing an additional 15,210,198 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of PG&E during the 2nd quarter worth about $259,181,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PG&E during the 4th quarter worth about $184,847,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of PG&E by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,236,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $528,181,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PCG shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of PG&E from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of PG&E from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PG&E from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of PG&E in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of PG&E from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PG&E currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.68.

PG&E Price Performance

Shares of PG&E stock opened at $17.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.15. PG&E Co. has a 1-year low of $14.71 and a 1-year high of $18.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.99.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 8.13%. PG&E’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%.

About PG&E

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Featured Stories

