Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Acquires New Stake in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 23,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,618,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.06% of Atkore at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Atkore by 24.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,833,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,838,000 after acquiring an additional 752,889 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Atkore in the fourth quarter valued at $59,906,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of Atkore during the 1st quarter worth $42,940,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atkore by 487.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 483,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,726,000 after buying an additional 401,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atkore during the 2nd quarter worth $38,174,000.

Get Atkore alerts:

Atkore Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:ATKR opened at $157.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.71. Atkore Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.90 and a 52-week high of $164.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Atkore ( NYSE:ATKR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $870.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.40 million. Atkore had a return on equity of 51.03% and a net margin of 19.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Atkore Inc. will post 14.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ATKR

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 79,600 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total transaction of $11,999,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,113,291. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Atkore news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 79,600 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total value of $11,999,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,113,291. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 5,008 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total value of $654,345.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,800,376.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 84,746 shares of company stock worth $12,672,194. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Atkore Profile

(Free Report)

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.