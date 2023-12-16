Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Acquires Shares of 197,100 Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 197,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,527,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.09% of Park Hotels & Resorts as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,696,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $658,084,000 after buying an additional 567,015 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,213,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,439,000 after buying an additional 278,266 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 5.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,036,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,037,000 after buying an additional 662,640 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 54.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,358,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,614,000 after buying an additional 4,010,239 shares during the period. Finally, Rush Island Management LP increased its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 11.3% during the second quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 7,020,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,001,000 after buying an additional 714,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Park Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 2.3 %

Park Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $16.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.13. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $17.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.97.

Park Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $679.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.05 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a negative return on equity of 1.36%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently -222.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.80.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park is one of the largest publicly-traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of iconic and market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts (excluding the Hilton San Francisco Hotels) with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

