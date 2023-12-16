Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Acquires Shares of 197,100 Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Posted by on Dec 16th, 2023

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PKFree Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 197,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,527,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.09% of Park Hotels & Resorts as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,696,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $658,084,000 after buying an additional 567,015 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,213,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,439,000 after buying an additional 278,266 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 5.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,036,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,037,000 after buying an additional 662,640 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 54.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,358,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,614,000 after buying an additional 4,010,239 shares during the period. Finally, Rush Island Management LP increased its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 11.3% during the second quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 7,020,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,001,000 after buying an additional 714,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Park Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 2.3 %

Park Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $16.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.13. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $17.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.97.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PKGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $679.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.05 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a negative return on equity of 1.36%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Park Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently -222.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.80.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Park Hotels & Resorts

About Park Hotels & Resorts

(Free Report)

Park is one of the largest publicly-traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of iconic and market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts (excluding the Hilton San Francisco Hotels) with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK)

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.