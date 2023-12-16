Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Acquires Shares of 26,600 T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 26,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,980,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 8.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,153 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 34.7% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 22,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. TCM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,890 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 5,977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total transaction of $594,173.57. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,185 shares in the company, valued at $3,199,510.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 5,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total transaction of $522,295.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 64,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,677,917.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 5,977 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total value of $594,173.57. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,199,510.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,391 shares of company stock worth $6,492,536. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TROW. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.45.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of TROW opened at $106.28 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.43 and a 52 week high of $132.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.85. The stock has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.32.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.39. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 25.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.52%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

