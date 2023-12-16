Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Acquires Shares of 29,000 Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 29,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,629,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,269,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $283,955,000 after acquiring an additional 15,078 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,438,157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $179,971,000 after acquiring an additional 53,754 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,408,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $204,292,000 after acquiring an additional 273,424 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,142,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $142,944,000 after acquiring an additional 35,315 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 951,820 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $119,105,000 after acquiring an additional 9,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE WSM opened at $204.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.60. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.44 and a 12-month high of $209.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.95.

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.32. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 59.65%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total value of $349,808.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,302,114. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $15,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 565,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,875,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total transaction of $349,808.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,240 shares in the company, valued at $1,302,114. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 127,319 shares of company stock valued at $19,400,492. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

WSM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $146.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.31.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

