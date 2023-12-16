Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Acquires Shares of 49,600 Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 49,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,765,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 12.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,550,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,878,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166,930 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,796,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $678,932,000 after purchasing an additional 451,263 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 85,429.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,318,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,279,526,000 after purchasing an additional 13,303,111 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 41.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,476,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,000,466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 4.5% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,139,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $878,031,000 after purchasing an additional 394,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.53, for a total transaction of $835,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,328.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total transaction of $2,201,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 753,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,486,511.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.53, for a total value of $835,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,144 shares in the company, valued at $847,328.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 94,766 shares of company stock worth $5,617,690. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

LSCC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Bank of America dropped their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $105.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.25.

LSCC stock opened at $69.65 on Friday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.96 and a fifty-two week high of $98.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.31. The company has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.23.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $192.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.03 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 28.59%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

