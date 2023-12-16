Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Acquires Shares of 84,200 Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 84,200 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,547,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.06% of Synovus Financial as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 10,713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 575,585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,745,000 after acquiring an additional 5,323 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,675,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $236,643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,413,077 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $673,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 10,406 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on SNV. Truist Financial raised their target price on Synovus Financial from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Synovus Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Synovus Financial from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.25.

Synovus Financial Trading Down 2.0 %

SNV opened at $39.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.36. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $24.40 and a 1-year high of $44.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.39.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.84. The firm had revenue of $550.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.16 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synovus Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is presently 34.55%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Eli Samaha purchased 8,884 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.25 per share, with a total value of $188,785.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,643,391 shares in the company, valued at $34,922,058.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Synovus Financial news, EVP Allan E. Kamensky sold 19,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $675,728.01. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,338,072.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Eli Samaha bought 8,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.25 per share, for a total transaction of $188,785.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,643,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,922,058.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 236,481 shares of company stock valued at $5,057,219. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

