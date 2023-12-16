Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Buys New Position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 88,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,771,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.09% of Agree Realty at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADC. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Agree Realty by 0.7% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 23,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Agree Realty by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its stake in Agree Realty by 34.8% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in Agree Realty by 0.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 28,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Agree Realty by 3.5% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ADC opened at $61.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.97. Agree Realty Co. has a one year low of $52.69 and a one year high of $75.71.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.247 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is currently 173.10%.

In other news, CEO Joey Agree acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.10 per share, with a total value of $561,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,253 shares in the company, valued at $30,813,093.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Joey Agree bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.10 per share, with a total value of $561,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 549,253 shares in the company, valued at $30,813,093.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Rakolta, Jr. bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.73 per share, for a total transaction of $1,114,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 380,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,180,520.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 67,150 shares of company stock valued at $3,793,745 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $74.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Agree Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $74.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.69.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,084 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 43.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

