Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Buys New Shares in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 74,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the second quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Trip.com Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. 38.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trip.com Group Stock Up 0.8 %

TCOM stock opened at $33.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.80. Trip.com Group Limited has a 12 month low of $30.70 and a 12 month high of $43.59. The company has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 27.48%. As a group, analysts forecast that Trip.com Group Limited will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TCOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Nomura downgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet upgraded Trip.com Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays increased their price target on Trip.com Group from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Trip.com Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Trip.com Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Trip.com Group Profile

(Free Report)

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Further Reading

