Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Buys New Stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 21,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,246,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 1,272.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 110.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EXR. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $155.00 to $138.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Extra Space Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.27.

In other Extra Space Storage news, Director Joseph Saffire sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.32, for a total transaction of $1,393,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,472,166.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis purchased 4,200 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $118.21 per share, with a total value of $496,482.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 31,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,700,091.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph Saffire sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.32, for a total transaction of $1,393,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,472,166.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EXR opened at $154.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.61. The company has a market cap of $32.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.71. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.19 and a fifty-two week high of $170.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is presently 44.85%.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,651 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.5 million units and approximately 279.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

