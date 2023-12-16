Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Buys New Stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 79,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,530,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.05% of H&R Block at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in H&R Block by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,837,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,028,000 after purchasing an additional 3,679,366 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in H&R Block by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,588,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,739,000 after purchasing an additional 151,487 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in H&R Block by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,889,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,444,000 after purchasing an additional 961,159 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in H&R Block by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,622,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,508 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in H&R Block by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,726,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,749,000 after purchasing an additional 101,673 shares during the period. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

H&R Block Price Performance

NYSE:HRB opened at $46.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.30 and a 200-day moving average of $38.80. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.65. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.83 and a 52 week high of $48.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

H&R Block Announces Dividend

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $183.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.06 million. H&R Block had a net margin of 16.07% and a negative return on equity of 244.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.99) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 4th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on HRB shares. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of H&R Block from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Tony G. Bowen sold 46,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $2,208,613.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 125,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,915,336.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

