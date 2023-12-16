Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Buys Shares of 112,590 Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 112,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,567,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.07% of Cousins Properties at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 89.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 160.9% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 104.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 4,392.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Cousins Properties stock opened at $24.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 40.97 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.49. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 12 month low of $17.40 and a 12 month high of $28.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 3rd. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is currently 216.95%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CUZ shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Truist Financial upgraded Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Cousins Properties from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.78.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

