Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Buys Shares of 22,100 Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 22,100 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,417,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1,136.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,175 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. 97.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Manhattan Associates

In other news, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 2,515 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.13, for a total value of $558,656.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,736,145.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 3,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.50, for a total transaction of $655,551.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,121,739.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 2,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.13, for a total transaction of $558,656.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,857 shares in the company, valued at $23,736,145.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on MANH shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Manhattan Associates currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.33.

Manhattan Associates Price Performance

NASDAQ MANH opened at $214.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.06. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.43 and a 12 month high of $230.61. The company has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.13 and a beta of 1.51.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $238.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.33 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 84.06%. On average, analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and omnichannel solution, which include enterprise solutions and omnichannel solutions for store.

