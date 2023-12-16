Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Buys Shares of 28,000 Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 28,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,010,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.05% of Arrow Electronics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Arrow Electronics by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 339,374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,609,000 after acquiring an additional 12,598 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 566,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,070,000 after purchasing an additional 99,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Arrow Electronics by 6.6% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 605,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,761,000 after purchasing an additional 37,532 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.67.

Shares of NYSE:ARW opened at $123.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $118.35 and its 200 day moving average is $128.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.01 and a 1 year high of $147.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.39.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 19.78%. On average, research analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 16.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

