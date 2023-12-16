Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Buys Shares of 62,500 Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 62,500 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,675,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TPR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Tapestry by 100,555.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,249,259 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $481,468,000 after buying an additional 11,238,083 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the fourth quarter worth $71,991,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Tapestry in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,828,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tapestry by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,518,105 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $278,975,000 after purchasing an additional 890,215 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Tapestry by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,266,189 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $121,338,000 after purchasing an additional 878,633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Stock Down 1.1 %

TPR stock opened at $36.12 on Friday. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.99 and a 1-year high of $47.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.49.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 41.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TPR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Redburn Atlantic cut Tapestry from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Tapestry from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $56.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Tapestry from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Tapestry from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Tapestry Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

Featured Stories

