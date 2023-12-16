Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Invests $2.50 Million in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 73,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,496,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.15% of Getty Realty as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Getty Realty in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Getty Realty by 8,776.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in Getty Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Vestcor Inc bought a new position in Getty Realty in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Getty Realty by 68.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Getty Realty Stock Performance

Shares of GTY opened at $28.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.24 and a 200-day moving average of $30.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.89. Getty Realty Corp. has a one year low of $25.95 and a one year high of $36.49.

Getty Realty Increases Dividend

Getty Realty ( NYSE:GTY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $48.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.68 million. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 39.13%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Getty Realty Corp. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This is a boost from Getty Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Getty Realty from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Getty Realty from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

Getty Realty Profile

Featured Articles

