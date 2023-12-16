Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Invests $2.65 Million in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 43,900 shares of the food distribution company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,645,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Performance Food Group by 1,026.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFGC stock opened at $66.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.64 and its 200-day moving average is $59.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Performance Food Group has a 1 year low of $52.32 and a 1 year high of $67.69.

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The food distribution company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.04. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The company had revenue of $14.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.99 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Performance Food Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

In related news, Director David V. Singer sold 955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $59,935.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,010.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Performance Food Group news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total value of $111,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 155,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,623,046.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David V. Singer sold 955 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $59,935.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,010.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,955 shares of company stock worth $289,636 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

