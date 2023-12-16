Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Invests $2.68 Million in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 147,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,684,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.07% of Independence Realty Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IRT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 98.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,329,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $643,267,000 after buying an additional 12,099,993 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 121.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,302,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $326,733,000 after acquiring an additional 6,753,959 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 835.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,124,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,396,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576,456 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 223.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,954,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420,634 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 9.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,920,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $636,257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,418 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust Trading Down 2.2 %

IRT opened at $15.65 on Friday. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.61 and a twelve month high of $19.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 60.19 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.66.

Independence Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 246.16%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IRT. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (up from $14.00) on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

