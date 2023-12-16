Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Invests $3.14 Million in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,141,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,474,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,481,000 after purchasing an additional 105,502 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 4.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,812,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,007,000 after acquiring an additional 197,980 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 1.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,076,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,216,000 after acquiring an additional 27,295 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,532,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,249,000 after acquiring an additional 53,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,002,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,337,000 after acquiring an additional 269,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $413.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $327.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered shares of Super Micro Computer from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $240.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $336.38.

Shares of SMCI opened at $300.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $272.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.73. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.02 and a 12-month high of $357.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 1.15.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by ($0.22). Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 31.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 14.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Super Micro Computer news, SVP George Kao sold 3,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.76, for a total value of $1,033,272.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,879,304.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Super Micro Computer news, SVP George Kao sold 3,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.76, for a total value of $1,033,272.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,879,304.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.62, for a total value of $234,118.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,319.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,580 shares of company stock worth $23,133,307 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

