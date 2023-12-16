Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Invests $3.17 Million in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 22,300 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,173,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.06% of Meritage Homes as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MTH. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Meritage Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Meritage Homes in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Meritage Homes by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 290 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 183.5% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 326 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 393 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.33.

Meritage Homes Stock Performance

NYSE:MTH opened at $172.80 on Friday. Meritage Homes Co. has a 1-year low of $88.29 and a 1-year high of $178.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.29. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.73.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $0.88. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.10 earnings per share. Meritage Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Meritage Homes Co. will post 19.69 EPS for the current year.

Meritage Homes Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total value of $1,018,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,091 shares in the company, valued at $5,251,240.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee.

