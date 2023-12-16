Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Invests $3.43 Million in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 26,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,430,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AGCO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of AGCO by 99,144.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 315,085,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,408,508,000 after acquiring an additional 314,767,798 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lifted its stake in shares of AGCO by 7,866.4% in the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 3,589,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $300,695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,544,052 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of AGCO in the second quarter worth approximately $152,187,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AGCO by 2,102.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 725,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,684,000 after acquiring an additional 693,002 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AGCO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,107,000. 75.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AGCO. Citigroup dropped their price target on AGCO from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $153.00 price target on shares of AGCO in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on AGCO from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of AGCO in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on AGCO from $149.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.25.

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $119.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.80. AGCO Co. has a 12-month low of $109.81 and a 12-month high of $145.53. The company has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.70. AGCO had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. AGCO’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 15.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.54%.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

