Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Invests $3.49 Million in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 92,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,485,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 1,180.4% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 55.5% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 11,890.0% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in Bath & Body Works by 248.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works Price Performance

NYSE BBWI opened at $41.24 on Friday. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.30 and a 12 month high of $49.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.16.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 32.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is presently 25.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BBWI has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $52.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Bath & Body Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.14.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

