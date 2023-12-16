Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Invests $3.77 Million in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 72,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,767,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 3,093 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 43,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 5,807 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 61,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after buying an additional 5,879 shares during the period. 87.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

nVent Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NVT opened at $58.88 on Friday. nVent Electric plc has a twelve month low of $36.70 and a twelve month high of $59.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.22. The company has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

nVent Electric Increases Dividend

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.11. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $859.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This is an increase from nVent Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on NVT. Barclays cut their price target on nVent Electric from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on nVent Electric from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on nVent Electric from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Insider Transactions at nVent Electric

In other news, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 2,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total value of $110,385.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,421.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.

