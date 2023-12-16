Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Invests $3.78 Million in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 28,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,781,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,664,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,652,024,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668,076 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,025,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,438,415,000 after buying an additional 89,404 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,317,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $889,975,000 after buying an additional 939,057 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,879,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $833,364,000 after buying an additional 85,103 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 45.6% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,456,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,455,000 after acquiring an additional 769,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on SUI. Bank of America lowered Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $148.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Sun Communities from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $129.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.36.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Baxter Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.99, for a total transaction of $257,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,896 shares in the company, valued at $8,628,915.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Stock Performance

Shares of Sun Communities stock opened at $134.08 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. Sun Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $102.74 and a one year high of $163.83. The company has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a PE ratio of 73.27, a P/E/G ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.77.

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 203.28%.

About Sun Communities

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 670 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 180,170 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

