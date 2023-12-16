Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Invests $3.85 Million in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 55,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,848,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Edison International in the second quarter valued at about $220,910,000. BOKF NA lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 8,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 3,196 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 44,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,389,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 1.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 515,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,819,000 after purchasing an additional 7,963 shares in the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Edison International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Edison International in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Edison International from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Edison International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.42.

Edison International Stock Performance

Edison International stock opened at $70.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Edison International has a 12-month low of $58.82 and a 12-month high of $74.92.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.08). Edison International had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.90%.

Edison International Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

