Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Invests $4.38 Million in Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 198,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,379,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.19% of Tanger as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tanger in the 1st quarter worth $394,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tanger in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Tanger by 151.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tanger in the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tanger by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.94% of the company’s stock.
In related news, insider Steven B. Tanger sold 75,000 shares of Tanger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $1,875,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,126,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,185,844.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Steven B. Tanger sold 64,212 shares of Tanger stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $1,637,406.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,062,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,100,660.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven B. Tanger sold 75,000 shares of Tanger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $1,875,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,126,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,185,844.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Tanger stock opened at $27.35 on Friday. Tanger Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.22 and a 1 year high of $27.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 31.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This is a positive change from Tanger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Tanger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 119.54%.
Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT), a leading operator of upscale open-air outlet centers, fully or partially owns and/or manages a portfolio of 37 centers, including the newly opened Tanger Outlets Nashville. Tanger's operating centers, which comprise over 14 million square feet, are located in 20 states and in Canada and are leased to over 2,900 stores operated by more than 700 different brand name companies.
