Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Invests $4.38 Million in Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 198,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,379,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.19% of Tanger as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tanger in the 1st quarter worth $394,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tanger in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Tanger by 151.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tanger in the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tanger by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Steven B. Tanger sold 75,000 shares of Tanger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $1,875,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,126,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,185,844.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Steven B. Tanger sold 64,212 shares of Tanger stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $1,637,406.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,062,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,100,660.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven B. Tanger sold 75,000 shares of Tanger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $1,875,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,126,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,185,844.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tanger in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on Tanger from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Tanger from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Compass Point cut Tanger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Tanger from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Tanger Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Tanger stock opened at $27.35 on Friday. Tanger Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.22 and a 1 year high of $27.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 31.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Tanger Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This is a positive change from Tanger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Tanger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 119.54%.

About Tanger

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT), a leading operator of upscale open-air outlet centers, fully or partially owns and/or manages a portfolio of 37 centers, including the newly opened Tanger Outlets Nashville. Tanger's operating centers, which comprise over 14 million square feet, are located in 20 states and in Canada and are leased to over 2,900 stores operated by more than 700 different brand name companies.

