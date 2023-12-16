Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Invests $4.47 Million in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 190,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,473,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.12% of Essential Properties Realty Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EPRT. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 372.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,254,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,863,000 after buying an additional 3,353,556 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 8.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,275,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,507 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 186.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,636,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715,238 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,956,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 118.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,658,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EPRT. B. Riley began coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.50 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Monday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.75 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 35,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total value of $866,851.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 494,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,998,117.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 35,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total value of $866,851.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 494,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,998,117.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 16,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total value of $418,047.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 477,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,822,305.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,901 shares of company stock worth $1,292,411 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of EPRT opened at $25.72 on Friday. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.49 and a 12 month high of $26.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.48. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.25.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.92%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.