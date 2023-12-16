Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Invests $5 Million in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 223,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,996,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.10% of Kite Realty Group Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.3% during the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 18,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.2% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 34,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.7% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 67,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.6% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 34,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.3% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 24,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.57.

In other Kite Realty Group Trust news, CEO John A. Kite sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total transaction of $1,314,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,281,291.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KRG opened at $22.98 on Friday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a twelve month low of $18.77 and a twelve month high of $24.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.15, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This is a positive change from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 564.71%.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

