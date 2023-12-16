Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Makes New $2.64 Million Investment in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 23,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,639,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXRH. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Texas Roadhouse by 82.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,359,514 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $254,969,000 after buying an additional 1,066,581 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 154.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,064,802 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $96,844,000 after purchasing an additional 646,982 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 7.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,127,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $680,519,000 after purchasing an additional 585,944 shares during the period. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,571,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 4,434,627.3% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 487,820 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,714,000 after purchasing an additional 487,809 shares during the period. 97.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXRH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.05.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $116.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.37. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.38 and a 52 week high of $118.16.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.10). Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 27.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.69%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.54, for a total transaction of $562,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,108,792.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Further Reading

