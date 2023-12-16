Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Makes New $3.37 Million Investment in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,368,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 153.1% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 67.5% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 61.2% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $235.00 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $169.74 and a one year high of $249.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $236.73 and its 200 day moving average is $233.87. The stock has a market cap of $34.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 135.34% and a net margin of 19.04%. The company had revenue of $677.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. Verisk Analytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VRSK. StockNews.com began coverage on Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Monday, October 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.57.

In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.10, for a total transaction of $358,308.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,030,318.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

