Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Makes New $3.62 Million Investment in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 19,400 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,617,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.05% of Eagle Materials at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 19,620 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after acquiring an additional 4,365 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Eagle Materials by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 53,074 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,894,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Eagle Materials by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 75,686 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,109,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Eagle Materials by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,198 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on EXP. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Eagle Materials in a report on Monday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $193.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.50.

In related news, EVP Eric Cribbs sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total value of $130,354.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,915,087.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eagle Materials stock opened at $203.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.72. Eagle Materials Inc. has a one year low of $129.25 and a one year high of $205.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $171.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.09.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $622.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.00 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 40.45%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.72 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 14.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.33%.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

