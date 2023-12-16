Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Makes New $4.21 Million Investment in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 335,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,208,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WBD. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 5,030,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,082,000 after buying an additional 1,627,205 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,339,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,983,000 after buying an additional 8,495,066 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 2nd quarter valued at about $152,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 156.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,240,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,337,000 after buying an additional 1,170,924 shares in the last quarter. 58.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Warner Bros. Discovery

In related news, Director Programming P. Advance/Newhouse sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $124,900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 184,023,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,298,450,892.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WBD. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.73.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of WBD opened at $12.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 1.58. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $16.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.97 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 11.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

