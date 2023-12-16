Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Makes New Investment in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 16,500 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,712,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.12% of Alpha Metallurgical Resources at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,044,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,713 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,048,000 after acquiring an additional 12,913 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,172 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 1,263.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,455 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $157,000. Institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $199.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Trading Up 6.7 %

Shares of NYSE AMR opened at $315.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $251.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.25. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.54 and a 12-month high of $316.74.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $6.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.50 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $741.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.00 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 22.99% and a return on equity of 50.24%. On average, equities analysts predict that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 41.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 4.07%.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources



Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2022, it operated twenty four active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

