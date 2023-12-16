Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Makes New Investment in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 16,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 3,729.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 505,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 492,074 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,505,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,880,000 after buying an additional 338,288 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,990,000. CTF Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,836,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 211.1% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 202,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,731,000 after buying an additional 137,431 shares in the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AutoNation Stock Performance

AN opened at $147.67 on Friday. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.72 and a 12-month high of $182.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $135.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $5.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $0.12. AutoNation had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 54.72%. The company had revenue of $6.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.00 EPS. AutoNation’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 22.79 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on AN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $171.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AutoNation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.71.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

