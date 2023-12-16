Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Makes New Investment in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 255,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,943,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.14% of Broadstone Net Lease at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,942,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,698,000 after buying an additional 269,047 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 8.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,809,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,529 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,904,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,689,000 after acquiring an additional 609,651 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,831,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,766,000 after purchasing an additional 497,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,975,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,259,000 after purchasing an additional 113,625 shares during the period. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BNL shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Broadstone Net Lease from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th. JMP Securities started coverage on Broadstone Net Lease in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Broadstone Net Lease from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Shares of NYSE:BNL opened at $17.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 1.12. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.68 and a 12 month high of $18.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This is a positive change from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.63%. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is 113.13%.

BNL is an industrial-focused, diversified net lease REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. Utilizing an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting, as of September 30, 2023, BNL's diversified portfolio consisted of 800 individual net leased commercial properties with 793 properties located in 44 U.S.

