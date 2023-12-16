Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Makes New Investment in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 40,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,635,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCEP. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter worth $66,427,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 196.6% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,762,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,323 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 101.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,052,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,369 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 107.7% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,758,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,071,000 after purchasing an additional 911,905 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 94.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,839,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,514,000 after purchasing an additional 894,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCEP opened at $64.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.46. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 12-month low of $53.22 and a 12-month high of $66.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.59. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com cut Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.50 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.79.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

