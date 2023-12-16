Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Makes New Investment in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 108,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,891,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.05% of DXC Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DXC. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in DXC Technology by 52.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 80,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after buying an additional 27,781 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in DXC Technology by 10.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in DXC Technology by 11.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 432.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 13,399 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 19.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 66,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 10,773 shares during the period. 88.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DXC opened at $24.72 on Friday. DXC Technology has a 12-month low of $18.61 and a 12-month high of $30.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of -10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.21.

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a positive return on equity of 18.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DXC shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DXC Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

