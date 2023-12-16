Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Makes New Investment in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 181,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,417,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HR. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 146.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,060,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $459,956,000 after acquiring an additional 13,113,673 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 479.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,767,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,500,000 after acquiring an additional 4,772,676 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 63,526,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,198,084,000 after acquiring an additional 4,224,157 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $71,155,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1,943.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,019,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871,686 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HR shares. BTIG Research upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Healthcare Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.22.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of HR opened at $17.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.90. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a one year low of $13.86 and a one year high of $22.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.83 and a beta of 0.84.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.57). Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 20.24%. The firm had revenue of $333.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Healthcare Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.23%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -172.22%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

